Monsoon arrives in Andaman and Nicobar: IMD

Raising hopes for the arrival of monsoon over Kerala on time, the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday announced that some parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has started receiving some monsoon rain. “In view of the strengthening and deepening south-westerly winds, persistent cloudiness and rainfall, southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman sea on Sunday,” the IMD said in a statement on Sunday.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some parts of east central Bay of Bengal in the next 72 hours,” it said. It predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over “isolated places” in Andaman islands over the next two days.

The monsoon winds generally reach Andaman and Nicobar islands between second and third week of May and remain stationed in the region for about two weeks. The normal date for onset of the monsoon over the Kerala coast is June 1 which marks the beginning of the four-month monsoon season in India.

In the next few days, the IMD is expected to predict the likely date of monsoon arrival over Kerala this year. According to the forecast issued by IMD last month, this year’s monsoon season is likely to bring “normal” rain to the country.

