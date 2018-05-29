Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rain alert in Kerala, heatwave to continue in North India

A man stands by the Arabian Sea coast as it drizzles in Kochi, in the southern India state of Kerala, Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/R.S. Iyer) A man stands by the Arabian Sea coast as it drizzles in Kochi, in the southern India state of Kerala, Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/R.S. Iyer)

Heavy rain will continue to lash parts of the Kerala coast Tuesday as Southwest Monsoon further advances in the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts today and tomorrow.

According to the weather-office, a low-pressure area is developing over the east central Bay of Bengal which is gradually moving northwards. In its long-range forecast on May 18, the India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) predicted that the monsoon would hit the coast on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date. Skymet, a private weather agency, meanwhile, marked the arrival of Monsoon in Kerala on Monday.

The Met Dept has forecasted squally weather in parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Monsoon has also further advanced into parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin areas and southwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Meanwhile, heatwave will continue in parts across North India. The sweltering weather is likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi.