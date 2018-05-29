Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rain alert in Kerala, heatwave to continue in North India

Heavy rain will continue to lash parts of the Kerala coast Tuesday as Southwest Monsoon further advances in the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts today and tomorrow.
According to the weather-office, a low-pressure area is developing over the east central Bay of Bengal which is gradually moving northwards. In its long-range forecast on May 18, the India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) predicted that the monsoon would hit the coast on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date. Skymet, a private weather agency, meanwhile, marked the arrival of Monsoon in Kerala on Monday.
The Met Dept has forecasted squally weather in parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Monsoon has also further advanced into parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin areas and southwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Andaman and Nicobar islands.
Meanwhile, heatwave will continue in parts across North India. The sweltering weather is likely to persist in parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi.
Highlights
The minimum temperature in Delhi recorded on Tuesday was at 25.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, IMD said. "The sky will remain partly cloudy with chances of dust storm or thunderstorm in the evening or night," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 47 per cent.
Skymet, a private weather agency has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning at places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Parts of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and West Bengal experienced rainfall on Monday. While Kottayam, Kochi, Nedumbassery and Chamrajnagar recorded 3cms of rainfall, Hut Bay in Andaman Island recorded 6cm and Lakshadweep's Agathi and Aminidivi recorded 2cms of rain, the IMD said.
