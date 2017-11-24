Supreme Court strikes down PMLA section on stringent bail conditions

Section 45(1) imposed two conditions for grant of bail in offences punishable with a jail term of more than three years under Part A of the Schedule to the Act. (Representational Image) Section 45(1) imposed two conditions for grant of bail in offences punishable with a jail term of more than three years under Part A of the Schedule to the Act. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional Section 45 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, which imposed stringent conditions on the grant of bail. The court also ordered fresh trial in all cases in which bail was denied because of these conditions.

“… We declare Section 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, insofar as it imposes two further conditions for release on bail, to be unconstitutional as it violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” a bench of Justices R F Nariman and S K Kaul ordered.

The bench ordered that “all the matters before us in which bail has been denied because of the presence of the twin conditions contained in Section 45, will now go back to the respective courts which denied bail. All such orders are set aside, and the cases remanded to the respective courts to be heard on merits, without application of the twin conditions contained in Section 45 of the 2002 Act”.

Section 45(1) imposed two conditions for grant of bail in offences punishable with a jail term of more than three years under Part A of the Schedule to the Act. It requires that the public prosecutor must be given an opportunity to oppose any application for release on bail and in cases where the public prosecutor opposes the bail plea, the court must be satisfied that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accused was not guilty and was unlikely to commit an offence if granted bail.

The order came on a batch of petitions and appeals challenging a 2012 amendment to the Act.

Allowing the appeal, the court said “the presumption of innocence, which is attached to any person being prosecuted of an offence, is inverted by the conditions specified in Section 45….”

On the contention that similar provisions in the Terrorists and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act were upheld by the court in the past, the bench said: “It was necessary for the State to deal with terrorist activities which are a greater menace to modern society than any other.”

It added: “We must not forget that Section 45 is a drastic provision which turns on its head the presumption of innocence which is fundamental to a person accused of any offence. Before application of a section which makes drastic inroads into the fundamental right of personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India, we must be doubly sure that such a provision furthers a compelling State interest for tackling serious crime. Absent any such compelling State interest, the indiscriminate application of the provisions of Section 45 will certainly violate Article 21 of the Constitution. Provisions akin to Section 45 have only been upheld on the ground that there is a compelling State interest in tackling crimes of an extremely heinous nature”.

The petitioners had prayed that the court should at least read down the amendment if not strike it down. But the court noted that this was not enough. “… We are afraid that merely reading down the two conditions would not get rid of the vice of manifest arbitrariness and discrimination,” it said.

