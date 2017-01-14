Money laundering: In affidavit, Pradeep Sharma informs Gujarat HC about graft case against officer who probed him

Suspended IAS officer Pradeep Sharma. Suspended IAS officer Pradeep Sharma.

Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma on Thursday dragged former joint director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Ahmedabad, J P Singh in an additional affidavit filed in the Gujarat High Court, mentioning the corruption case against Singh, which is being probed by the CBI. Sharma, who is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail, said that the money laundering against him had been probed by Singh.

The affidavit was moved by Sharma’s brother-in-law Mukesh K Sharma in the court, which is hearing the regular bail application of Sharma. It mentioned, “I have also gathered information that the officers of Enforcement Directorate i.e. Investigating Officer J P Singh and against other officers, who have investigated the present complaint, against whom an FIR has been also lodged by CBI and at present the investigation is pending. I say that I am not having the documents at present and will produce if I will get, at the time of hearing.”

Sharma’s lawyer R J Goswami said that “the CBI has levelled serious allegation of corruption and torture against JP Singh in the Surat hawala and the cricket betting cases. Singh also investigated the money laundering case against my client and that’s why the findings can’t be relied upon.” Goswami added that “this is one of the grounds of bail”.

Following the FIR by the CBI last year, Singh, a 2000-batch IRS officer, was shunted out from the department and sent back to his parent cadre central customs and excise department. According to case details, most of the investigation against Sharma was completed during his tenure. The statements of all the crucial witnesses were also recorded by Singh while he still held the post.

Sharma is behind the bars since his arrest on July 31 last year. He said in his affidavit that he has been under judicial custody for almost three years at different point of time since he was first arrested back in 2010.Earlier on Monday, the ED officials had filed a 100-page reply opposing the bail petition moved by Sharma. The reply mentioned how Sharma allegedly sent more than Rs 1 crore to his US-based wife Shyamal using hawala channel.