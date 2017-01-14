Money laundering: I-T probes co-op bank headed by RJD MLC

Income Tax (I-T) Department investigators have recovered Rs 10 lakh and several incriminating documents, including property papers, from an RJD lawmaker’s possession. The recoveries were made after raids were conducted in connection with investigations into 50 alleged fake accounts in Bihar Awami Cooperative Bank Limited. Anwar Ahmed, a legislative council member, is the bank’s chairman. His son and wife hold key positions in it.

The accounts in the names of 50 labourers were allegedly opened after the government’s demonetisation move in November. Officials said around Rs 2 lakh were deposited in each account. The money amounting to over Rs 1 crore was later allegedly withdrawn in a phased manner. The investigators raided the bank’s main branch in Patna along with Ahmed’s house and educational institutions on Thursday. The investigators suspect the bank was used for money laundering.

I-T Director (investigation) Ashok Kumar Sinha said that the raids were conducted after some of the labourers complained that the accounts were opened without their knowledge. The investigators have found that old notes had been deposited in most cases with maximum money being deposited in November and December. A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Enforcement Directorate is likely to take over the case.

Ahmed was known as “kebab mantri” for serving kebabs and non-vegetarian dishes to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad during their party’s rule. Lalu and his wife, Rabri Devi, had opened accounts in the bank’s Subzi Bagh branch in Patna. Opposition BJP demanded an ED and I-T department probe into RJD leaders’ bank accounts. “ED and I-T department should find out if the cooperative bank was used to convert RJD leaders’ black money into white,’’ BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said.

RJD spokesman Manoj Kumar Jha hoped that the I-T department would conduct a fair probe and would not act “like a controlled and directed parrot’’. “Even a cursory look at the raids by the agency all over India tells one that there is more to it than meets the eye.’’