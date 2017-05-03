Money-laundering: ED files case against TTV Dinakaran

TTV Dinakaran (File Photo) TTV Dinakaran (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money-laundering case against AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dinakaran for allegedly bribing Election Commission officials to get the party symbol for his faction. Dinakaran is already in jail on the basis of an FIR lodged by Delhi Police in connection with these allegations. ED sources said that the agency had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Dinakaran and others after taking cognizance of the Delhi Police FIR. The agency will probe the possible “proceeds of crime”, issue summons to the accused and attach their properties if required.

A meeting of ED and Delhi Police officials took place recently, after which the case was registered. Sources said the ED would be coordinating with Delhi Police further on the case. Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were sent to Tihar jail till May 15 by a Delhi court on Monday after the police said that the accused were not needed for custodial interrogation. Dinakaran was arrested on April 25 after four days of questioning by the police for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified EC official to get the undivided AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ election symbol for his faction for a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat. The bypoll was later cancelled by the EC.

Dinakaran has been accused of arranging Rs 50 crore from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

