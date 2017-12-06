Money-laundering: ED attaches Chhagan Bhujbal assets worth Rs 20.41 crore

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 20.41 crore of jailed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others in the alleged money laundering case being probed by the central agency. So far the ED has attached assets worth Rs 178 crore. Meanwhile, the counsel for Bhujbal has questioned the timing of the latest attachment.

“Today, some properties of Bhujbal and his family were attached by ED. This is outrightly bad in law as some of the properties were procured by his grandmother and willed to him and some were procured by him decades back under MLA quota. After Supreme Court has struck down the draconian section 45 of PMLA, which laid an embargo on bail, the ED has resorted to sharp tactics which are condemned,” advocate Sajal Yadav said.

Multiple agencies, both at the central and the state level, are probing Bhujbal on various charges. While the ACB was the first agency to lodge a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, charging Bhujbal for misusing his office when he was Deputy CM, the ED is investigating the aspect of money laundering. Their case is based on an offence registered by the ACB. The Income Tax Department is probing Bhujbal and his relatives for income and assets disproportionate to their known source of income. Last month, they provisionally attached four of the properties in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Nashik. In February last year, the ED had arrested Bhujbal and his nephew Samir in a money laundering case.

