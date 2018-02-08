Money laundering: Court summons Lalu Prasad’s daughter, son-in law

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A special court in New Delhi on Thursday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband as accused in a money laundering case. The court also summoned Bharti’s firm Mishail Packers and Printers as accused in the case and directed all the accused to appear before it on March 5. Special Judge N K Malhotra passed the order after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had on December 23 filed its final report against Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar through advocate Nitesh Rana. The agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse of the couple in connection with its money-laundering probe.

The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi’s Bijwasan area, was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It belonged to Bharti and Kumar and was “held in the name of M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited”, the central probe agency had said.

“It was purchased in 2008-09, using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering,” it had alleged.

The agency had raided the farmhouse and a few other locations in July last year as part of its probe against two brothers — Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain — and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.

The Jain brothers, currently on bail, were arrested by the ED under the PMLA. The ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided a cash amount of “Rs 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium”.

One of the firms that the arrested duo dealt with was Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited. Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

“The company, M/s Mishail Packers and Printers, was registered at 25, Tughlak Road, New Delhi till the shares were bought by Bharti.

“It was only during 2009-10 that the address was changed to Farm no. 26, Palam Farms, VPO Bijwasan, New Delhi. Bharti and Kumar were the directors of the company during the relevant period,” the ED had said.

The ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of the former Bihar chief minister were the “key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App