Money laundering charges: ED to book former Haryana principal secy close to Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a case of money laundering against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s principal secretary Murari Lal Tayal in connection with allegations that the retired bureaucrat amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said the case will be based on a case of disproportionate assets filed by the CBI against Tayal on September 4. “We have received the CBI FIR and a case of money laundering should be filed by next week,” an ED official said.

The CBI had given a list of movable and immovable properties belonging to Tayal and his family in the FIR. These include 15 immovable properties, of which seven units are in the Unitech Cyber Park in Gurgaon.

ED sources said that as the probe proceeds, it will begin attaching these properties whose market value could far exceed the value declared in the documents in the agency’s possession. Sources said it was the ED which had first drawn up a list of properties owned by Tayal and sent a reference regarding it to the CBI following which it registered the disproportionate assets case.

In its FIR lodged at Chandigarh, the CBI alleged that Tayal and his family had amassed assets worth more than Rs 9.8 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. The FIR also listed vehicles, jewellery and bank balance worth Rs 9.8 crore.

Tayal’s wife Savita, son Kartik, daughter Malvika and Kappac Pharma Ltd, a company owned by the family, have been named as accused. Kartik had launched the pharmaceuticals company.

According to the FIR, Tayal, who was the principal secretary to the then Haryana Chief Minister between March 6, 2005, and October 31, 2009, and his family recorded an increase in assets and income from Rs 32 lakh in 2006 to Rs 27.46 crore by the end of 2014. The 1976-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer was appointed to the Competition Commission of India for five years after his retirement in October 2009.

On September 3, 2016, the CBI carried out raids at 24 premises linked to Hooda, his close aides and former and current Haryana bureaucrats, including Tayal, in connection with a case of alleged land grabbing in Manesar, Gurgaon.

The raids were conducted in Rohtak, Gurgaon, Panchkula, Chandigarh and Delhi, including at Hooda’s residence and office. Hooda is facing a case regarding questionable land deals in Manesar, where farmers were allegedly cheated of Rs 1,600 crore.

“He (Tayal) was very close to the then Chief Minister and played an important role in various administrative decisions, including release of land in Manesar… which was being acquired by the Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation through the department of industries for a public purpose,” the CBI FIR said.

It says “while working as a public servant”, Tayal “acquired huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties, in his own name and in the name of his family members, by corrupt means and by misusing his official position during the period (between) 1st January 2006 and 31st December, 2014”.

