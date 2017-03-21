Money-laundering charges: ED files case against former CBI chief, meat exporter Qureshi

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money-laundering against former CBI director Amar Pratap Singh and meat exporter Moin Qureshi. The case is based on an FIR filed by CBI last month for alleged corruption. In a related case, the ED also conducted searches and seized nearly Rs 3 crore, including an assortment of foreign currency, at the premises of a businessman in Greater Kailash-I area of south Delhi. The ED is probing a case against Qureshi since 2015. While the case is based on an Income Tax prosecution case, the fresh FIR is based on allegations of movement of proceeds of crime earned through corrupt means. The fresh case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), opens doors for the agency to attach assets of A P Singh proportionate to the money he may have allegedly earned through bribes.

In a statement, the agency said it conducted raids at the “business and residential premises of Dharminder Singh Anand and others indulging in hawala transactions in connection with Qureshi” in the case. It said a travel and foreign exchange firm “owned” by Anand was “indulging in large-scale international hawala activities” to or from Dubai, Hong Kong, the UK, the US, China, Thailand, Canada and Australia, among others.

“Anand, owner of the companies, is involved in exchanging huge (amounts of) foreign currency without proper documentation. Earlier, he had done hawala transactions for Qureshi, which is also under investigation,” it said.

Officials said that after registration of the new Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) – the ED’s parlance for FIR – the agency is set to expand probe in the case and look into roles of Singh, Qureshi and others. It will also probe possible connivance between them and others.

Last month, CBI had booked its former chief Singh, Qureshi, his employee Aditya Sharma, owner of Trimax group of companies Pradeep Koneru, and other unknown people over alleged illegal favours being exchanged among government officials, businessmen and other private players.

Singh, a 1974-batch IPS who headed CBI for two years from November 2010, was not available for comments. He had earlier denied any wrongdoing and said he was being “targeted”.

