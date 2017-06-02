‘Money laundering’: CBI questions Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

The CBI on Thursday examined Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with its probe into allegations of money laundering against him. Jain arrived at the agency headquarters around 11 am, the CBI said. The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry against Jain.

It is alleged that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, when he was a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, the CBI said.

Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate, last month, attached properties linked to him in the matter.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the CBI to gather information about the allegations. If the agency is convinced that there exists, prima facie, material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the minister.

