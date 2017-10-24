Money Laundering case: Telangana legislative council leader named in chargesheet against meat exporter Moin Qureshi

Moin Qureshi at Patiala House courts on Saturday. Tashi Tobgyal Moin Qureshi at Patiala House courts on Saturday. Tashi Tobgyal

Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council and senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali has been named in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi in connection with a money laundering case. Shabbir Ali, a very vocal critic of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been named in the chargesheet for his alleged involvement in the bribery ring.

Ali dismissed all charges. “I live a very clean life and stay away from any controversial or illegal dealings. I do not have any link with Moin Qureshi or any Qureshi. I don’t know what this chargesheet you are talking about and why my name is in it,’’ Ali said.

“If ED says I have some links with Moin Qureshi then either he is lying or ED making baseless allegations,’’ he said.

ED has in its chargesheet stated that Ali went to New Delhi along with a businessman and gave over Rs 1.50 crores in cash to Moin Qureshi for laundering. Qureshi has already been arrested and is in judicial custody till Wednesday.

Ali was Minorities Welfare Minister in the regime of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and was instrumental in giving four per cent quota to muslims in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

