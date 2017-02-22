Money-laundering case: Naik ready to give statement via e-media, says counsel to ED

Zakir Naik. (File Photo) Zakir Naik. (File Photo)

Controversial televangelist Zakir Naik has offered to depose through Skype before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering case against Naik and his now outlawed outfit Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

“My client is willing and ready to give any statement before you via Skype or any other mode of electronic media to assist you in your investigation,” read a letter sent by Naik’s counsel.

However, sources in the central agency told The Indian Express that they will reject the offer made by Naik as they want to subject him to custodial interrogation. Naik is reported to be holed up in Saudi Arabia along with his wife and children. Last week, the ED arrested his close confidant Aamir Abdul Mannan Gazdar, a marble trader by profession, in the case. While the agency has pegged Naik’s worth around a few thousand crore, the probe is currently concentrating on the Rs 200 crore transaction allegedly handled by Gazdar on behalf of Naik, which they suspect was laundered money.

“Gazdar has not cooperated during investigation and has evaded our questions on the source of the money and its spending,” said an official.

“Naik received money through donation and also by selling content produced by Harmony Media, a production house, to companies based in Dubai and London. Money received through donation and from the production company has been routed to companies that we suspect are shell companies floated to round trip funds to buy real estate. We require to subject him to custodial interrogation and therefore questioning through Skype is not an option we will avail,” the official added.

In his letter, Naik has also sought that the investigation by the ED be kept on hold till the Tribunal Court decides on the ban on IRF. IRF has been banned for five years following a government notification declaring it an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Naik has challenged the ban. “My client has always been law abiding and has never been accused of any offence much less of the offence of the magnitude that is under consideration.”

“Due to the initiation of these prejudicial proceedings my client faces an extremely hostile environment and atmosphere making a fair probe impossible. In view of this my client be granted at least few months’ time to appear before you personally,” the letter further reads.

Naik has been summoned twice in the past but has not appeared before the agency. On Monday, he sent the letter through his counsel.