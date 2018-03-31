Money laundering case: Misa Bharti, husband appear before court; ED asked to submit all documents

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti. (Express photo/File) RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti. (Express photo/File)

The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Saturday directed the Enforcement Directorate to submit all the documents along with the chargesheet related to a money laundering case involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar. The court has fixed the next hearing for May 7.

Bharti, who was produced before the court along with her husband and remaining accused, was earlier granted bail by a special CBI court on a personal bond of Rs two lakh with a surety of a like amount each and on the condition that the duo cannot leave the country without its permission. Bharti’s firm Mishail Packers and Printers had been named as an accused in the case, following which the duo had moved bail applications.

On December 23, the ED had filed its final report against Bharti and her husband through advocate Nitesh Rana. The agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse of the couple in connection with its money-laundering probe.

The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi’s Bijwasan area, was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It belonged to Bharti and Kumar and was “held in the name of M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited”, the central probe agency had said. “It was purchased in 2008-09, using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering,” it had alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd