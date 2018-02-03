Money laundering case: Indrani Mukerjea to be taken to Delhi next week

Indrani Mukerjea Indrani Mukerjea

INDRANI MUKERJEA, co-founder of INX Media, currently facing trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, will be produced in a Delhi court next week.

The special CBI court in Mumbai, on Friday, allowed for her to be taken to Delhi after a production warrant was issued in a money-laundering case against her involving Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram. She is likely to be produced on February 5.

Byculla jail authorities informed the court that the production warrant issued by a special court in Delhi had been received. In September, a similar warrant was issued for producing Indrani in Delhi at the Patiala House court. Since the court was examining accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai at the time, it had not granted permission for Indrani to be taken to Delhi.

The court had, however, allowed both the Enforcement Directorate and CBI to question both Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea, lodged in Byculla jail and Arthur Road jail, respectively.

They have been named in an FIR and are facing allegations of financial irregularities in transactions made in INX Media Private Limited, which they co-founded.A nodal officer from a telecom company provided Call Data Records of a number used by Rai. The data was provided after both Peter and Indrani filed applications claiming “tampering” of data provided to them earlier, stating that it was incomplete.

