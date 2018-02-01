Virbhadra Singh, wife Pratibha named as accused in ED chargesheet in money laundering case

- Budget 2018 LIVE updates: Jaitley announces 'world's largest' healthcare programme, to cover 50 crore people
- Rajasthan, West Bengal bye-election results LIVE UPDATES: BJP trails in all three Rajasthan seats, TMC poised to win second seat
- Budget 2018 explained LIVE: 'Govt's move on corporate bonds is a very good step'
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported. The chargesheet filed before Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann in Delhi court named Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha, and four others as accused, with the court keeping it for consideration on February 12.
Besides the former CM and his wife, the others named in the chargesheet are Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent Anand Chauhan and two other co-accused, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach. This is the second chargesheet against Anand Chauhan. The ED had earlier arrested Chauhan on July 9, 2016 under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was later granted bail on January 2.
Taking note of the status report filed by ED on the ongoing probe against the leader, Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann said enough time had already been granted to it and directed the ED to file its supplementary charge sheet by February 1. The report submitted by ED had claimed that it recorded the statements of several witnesses and investigated bank transactions.
In a separate case filed by the CBI in relation to the matter, Singh, his wife and Chauhan were chargesheeted along with others. The CBI had claimed that the leader had amassed disproportionate assets worth around Rs 10 crore to his total income, during his tenure as a Union Minister.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, an additional SP-rank officer, Bhupender Negi, who had probed the leader and his principal private secretary Subhash Ahluwalia in the ED cases, was shifted out of the CID within three days of his new posting in Shimla.
(with inputs from PTI)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 1, 2018 at 11:56 amWife ? Another manipulation, naming the person who sold me for MONEY as wife ? Whose MONEY, it is looted from us, it is taken from us and they are selling me for the same MONEY, instead of not giving that MONEY to those thieves at first place. First they give all their MONEY to thieves and they harass me , to have the same pennies from same looted MONEY. They buy products of those thieves, give them MONEY. than they ask their dogs to trust the treasuries of those thieves more than their own governments and send all the money in their US treasuries and in return just for pennies from those funds they harass me, humiliate me. Why not trust Indian men at first place, why not ASEAN women trust ASEAN men at first place , why not Middle Eastern women trust Middle eastern men at first place ? why not trust in their capabilities ? why only US / UK can bring good, when they are only and only looting your people, looting your ideas, looting your research, looting your markets.Reply