Virbhadra Singh, wife Pratibha named as accused in ED chargesheet in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported. The chargesheet filed before Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann in Delhi court named Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha, and four others as accused, with the court keeping it for consideration on February 12.

Besides the former CM and his wife, the others named in the chargesheet are Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent Anand Chauhan and two other co-accused, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach. This is the second chargesheet against Anand Chauhan. The ED had earlier arrested Chauhan on July 9, 2016 under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was later granted bail on January 2.

Taking note of the status report filed by ED on the ongoing probe against the leader, Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann said enough time had already been granted to it and directed the ED to file its supplementary charge sheet by February 1. The report submitted by ED had claimed that it recorded the statements of several witnesses and investigated bank transactions.

In a separate case filed by the CBI in relation to the matter, Singh, his wife and Chauhan were chargesheeted along with others. The CBI had claimed that the leader had amassed disproportionate assets worth around Rs 10 crore to his total income, during his tenure as a Union Minister.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, an additional SP-rank officer, Bhupender Negi, who had probed the leader and his principal private secretary Subhash Ahluwalia in the ED cases, was shifted out of the CID within three days of his new posting in Shimla.

(with inputs from PTI)

