Money laundering case: Ex-IAS officer’s premises searched by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at three premises associated with former additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers J S Maini in connection with its probe into money laundering and alleged payoff of $1 million to him and his family by Norwegian company Yara International.

Maini allegedly received the payment in offshore accounts of companies associated with him, allegedly in lieu of helping Yara form a joint venture with Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (Kribhco) in 2007. The ED began its probe after the CBI registered an FIR in the matter in 2015.

The searches were conducted at Maini’s premises in Delhi. “During search, electronic evidences in the form of computer hard disc, laptops, i-pads, pen drives, visiting cards and property and investment-related documents have been recovered and seized,” the ED said in a statement. According to ED, Maini’s son Gurpreetesh exercised “personal influence of his father during the negotiation between KRIBHCO & M/s Yara International while he (Maini) was working as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India” in 2007.

