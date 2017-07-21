Money laundering case: ED files chargesheet against Misa Bharti’s chartered accountant

ED files chargesheet against Misa Bharti ‘s Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agarwal. (File) ED files chargesheet against Misa Bharti ‘s Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agarwal. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed chargesheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti’s accountant Rajesh Agarwal in a money laundering case, news agency ANI tweeted. ED is probing a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case involving the Rajya Sabha MP and her husband Shailesh Kumar.

Earlier, the ED officials had raided three farmhouses located in high-class localities of Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farms, during which agency said, “incriminating” documents, electronic devices, including phones, were seized. The farmhouses are believed to be owned by Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar, and their company M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited. Two more properties allegedly belonging to the couple have been identified by ED officials.

Rajesh Agarwal, a chartered accountant who is in judicial custody, is closely connected with the husband-wife duo as he managed entries of Rs 60 lakh to M/s Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited. Both Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors of this firm in the past. On Tuesday, Bharti was grilled by the ED in connection to the case and her statements were recorded under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former the Railway Minister, Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi and others for alleged corruption in the award of a contract for managing two railway hotels. CBI investigators also raided 12 places across the country, including his Patna home, over alleged irregularities in awarding of tenders for hotel maintenance.

