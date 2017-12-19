Money laundering case: Bail plea of Chhagan Bhujbal and nephew rejected again

Chhagan Bhujbal’s son Pankaj outside the court on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Chhagan Bhujbal’s son Pankaj outside the court on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

THE BAIL application of NCP leader and former deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, in custody since March 2016 on charges of money-laundering pressed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was Monday rejected by a special court. Following both the special court and the Bombay High Court rejecting his earlier bail application filed on medical grounds, he had filed his plea on merits of the case this time. In his bail plea, Bhujbal had also referred to the striking down of section 45 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Supreme Court in November as an additional ground for bail.

Special Judge M S Azmi also rejected the bail plea of Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer. The court also sought expeditious disposal of the case. “The accused persons and the Enforcement Directorate (are) to cooperate for expeditious disposal of the case as the accused 1 and 2 (Bhujbal and Sameer) are in custody,” the court said.

The grounds for rejecting the bail plea will be made available in the court’s detailed order. The ED had alleged that Bhujbal had received kickbacks in the proposed construction of a state library in Kalina and the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, when he was Public Works Department (PWD) minister.

Bhujbal had filed for bail in July claiming he had not recommended the name of a developer or initiated the proposal for a state library at Kalina. He had further claimed that the investigation machinery was being used as a weapon to settle political and business rivalries.

In his bail plea, Bhujbal claimed that while he assumed office as PWD minister in November 2004, the projects were undertaken earlier. On section 45 (1) of the PMLA being struck down as a ground for bail, Special Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar, representing the ED, stated that even though this section was struck down, there were other provisions in the PMLA to continue to deny him bail.

Venegaonkar also said since the case involved ‘powerful politicians’, the witnesses could turn hostile if the accused are released on bail. He further said the foreign investigation in the case is still ongoing and that the accused have not been able to explain the source of the money under investigation. Bhujbal’s advocate Shalabh Saxena said he will decide on filing an appeal before the Bombay High Court after reading the detailed order.

