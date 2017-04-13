Money bills bad precedent, (BJP) could be victims next, says Shashi Tharoor

How do you rate the session just ended?

It was a very productive session and we have tried to be a constructive Opposition. We took part in all discussions and where there have been issues, we have raised them. Under the formula the Speaker allows the Opposition to speak in the beginning of zero hour and that has been the best way of diffusing the tension. In many ways, a lot of work was done. Obviously, the figures speak for themselves… It’s time for the government to come with some original and creative legislation. A lot of the bills that have been passed had been pending for a while. Even the Mental Health Bill goes back to the previous government as do many others. We need to see some initiatives from the government.

You took part in most of the debates. Do you think the government has taken your suggestions into consideration?

This is one small complaint about the government’s approach. Even when there are reasonable suggestions made, which are not controversial nor political, they simply use their brute majority. I have not seen this government actually accepting a single amendment, even one of technical nature. I must say UPA II did not hesitate when sensible suggestions were made to adopt. Here reflexively, you find a suggestion made by an Opposition MP, often you see BJP people are nodding in agreement, but when the time is for vote, they are told ‘You shout it down’… My only request would be to try and make it more of a cooperative exercise: when an Opposition MP points out something straightforward, the government should be receptive and accept it.

There was controversy over the incorporation of amendments to 40 Acts in the Finance Bill and pushing them as a money bill.

We have a strong view on that. A money bill under its previous definition has only included purely financial matters and matters of taxation. To actually amend various other legislation in the guise of involved spending of money, even if the bill itself has nothing to do with authorising money, is contestable. As you know the convention of the House is that the Speaker has the last word. The Speaker had ruled in favour of the government and we have gone along. We have not paralysed the House on that issue. In principle, we do not support this mechanism of pushing them as money bills. It’s very clear that they are doing it only because they don’t have a majority in Rajya Sabha.

Does the Opposition have any suggestions to deal with this again, if and when more bills come as money bills?

Maybe not. Because as a result of the state election results, they [the ruling party] are likely to be able to feel less vulnerable in Rajya Sabha. I think it’s a political calculation rather than a legal option. Once they know they have the number in the Upper House, they will no longer need to resort to this technique. But it sets a bad precedent; tomorrow they could be the victims of this practice — they are in majority in Rajya Sabha and we are in majority in Lok Sabha — and we may take this route following their precedent. But I don’t think it’s healthy.

How do you assess the quality of debates in Lok Sabha?

There is a significant improvement and we have seen some good debates. Even in the case of the Mental Health Bill, it took six hours for discussion. A lot of constructive things were said. I have had feedback from professional bodies of psychiatry and so on, saying they were highly impressed by the quality of the debate and the substance of the points made. If on an issue like that, which affects the lives of the people, parliamentarians were given a chance to do their best and at getting professional bodies to comment on it, that reflects well on the House.

