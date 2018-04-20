Monetary Policy Committee members turn hawkish, talk of tightening policy

The MPC, which kept the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent in the April review, noted that there are several uncertainties surrounding the baseline inflation path. The MPC, which kept the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent in the April review, noted that there are several uncertainties surrounding the baseline inflation path.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has flagged several concerns, including an increase in minimum support prices for farmers, house rent allowance (HRA) revision and high and volatile crude oil prices, indicating a tightening of the policy regime in the coming months, the minutes of the MPC meeting released by the RBI on Thursday showed. RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya and Executive Director Michael Patra, members of the 6-member MPC, turned hawkish and spoke about the withdrawal of accommodation.

The MPC, which kept the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent in the April review, noted that there are several uncertainties surrounding the baseline inflation path. “I have moved substantially closer to switching from the neutral stance to beginning the process of withdrawal of accommodation,” Acharya said.

“What concerns me is that the more persistent component of headline inflation, which is ex food and fuel, and which one can consider as the “signal” given its persistence, has strengthened steadily from a trough of 3.8 per cent last June to 4.4 per cent in February (excluding the estimated impact of Centre’s HRA). This rise has been broad-based, consistent with the durability of a growth pick-up over this period, and also confirmed by input price pressures and selling price increases reported by firms in the Reserve Bank’s Industrial Outlook Survey,” Acharya said.

“Besides oil prices, my another primary concern is the risk of fiscal slippages, at both the Centre and State levels, especially a shift away from capital expenditures towards revenue expenditures, as is already being seen in state expenditure to accommodate farm loan waivers,” he said. “While there is inevitable uncertainty around these inflation projections, I view the risks as tilted significantly to the upside given the continuing rise in the ex-food-and-fuel inflation,”

Arguing for a 25 basis points increase in the policy rate, RBI Executive Director Michael Patra said, “underlying macroeconomic developments impart some urgency to commencing the withdrawal of accommodation. The ebbing of inflation in January and February will likely extend into the reading for March…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App