Moments before taking oath, RLD leader Mohammed Usman dies of heart attack

RLD leader Mohammed Usman in a meeting with Dalai Lama. (File) RLD leader Mohammed Usman in a meeting with Dalai Lama. (File)

RLD leader Mohammed Usman died of heart attack here today, moments before he was to take oath as the newly elected member of Thiriya Nijamat Khan nagar panchayat. According to the official website of the State Election Commission, Usman (55) was elected from ward number 13-Kalmi Bagh on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket.

“Usman used to run a tea shop on Kacheri Road in Bareli. He was preparing ‘samosas’ at the shop this morning when he suddenly fell ill,” Additional district magistrate (administration) S P Singh said.

“He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors said Usman died of heart attack,” he said.

RLD district president Bakar Ali condoled the death and said Usman was an active party worker.

