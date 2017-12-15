Molestation case: Court rejects anticipatory bail of activist

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A local court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of social activist Aires Rodrigues, who has been booked on charges of sexually harassing and outraging modesty of a woman. However, Principle District and Sessions Judge Irshad Agha directed that the crime branch should give a 48-hour written notice in advance to Rodrigues in case of his arrest.

A married woman had filed case against Rodrigues on November 27 accusing him of outraging her modesty, sexually harassing her and defaming her in public through his Facebook posts which had linked her with a Goa minister. The crime branch while opposing the anticipatory bail plea said they wanted to recover some material which was in possession of Rodrigues.

Crime Branch inspector Dattaguru Sawant informed the court that the crime was “evil in nature” and the accused was not co-operating with the investigating agency. Rodrigues said he was co-operating with the investigators and has responded to the summons issued by them.

He is booked under sections 354 (A) (iv)(sexual harassment), 509 (words or gesture to insult modesty of a woman), and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

