Molestation case: Cops go to TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar’s home twice, don’t find him

Arunabh Kumar, founder and CEO of The Viral Fever, was not found at home when the police went there on two occasions on Thursday and Friday, after a second molestation case was filed against him.

The second FIR was filed at Versova police station on Thursday by a former employee of TVF. Soon after, a police team went to Kumar’s home in Yari Road, Andheri West, to arrest him, but did not find him there.

A senior police officer said that that the police team returned to his home on Friday, but Kumar was again absent. “We are maintaining constant surveillance at Kumar’s home and are waiting for him to return,” said the officer.

So far, two women have filed criminal complaints against Kumar, alleging he sexually harassed them. The first FIR was lodged at MIDC police station on Wednesday by a former staff.

The allegations of sexual harassment came to light earlier this month when a former employee of TVF, a digital entertainment channel, wrote a blog post detailing incidents when Kumar allegedly harassed her.

Following the publication of the post, several women made allegations against Kumar on social media before the FIRs of molestation and criminal intimidation were registered.

