Saturday, May 19, 2018
  • Molasses spillage into Beas: Wildlife dept files court challan against sugar mill

Meanwhile, Saturday brought some good news for the wildlife officials who sighted two dolphins near Harike Wetland on Saturday, for the first time since the spillage.

Written by KAMALDEEP SINGH BRAR | Amritsar | Published: May 20, 2018 12:40:46 am
Dead fish found in Beas River Thursday. (Express Photo)
Punjab’s Wildlife department on Friday produced a challan in Batala against Chadha Sugar Industry Private Limited located at Kiri Afgana village of Gurdaspur in connection with the spillage of molasses. “We have produced a challan against the mill for release of injurious substance into water. We have not mentioned damage caused to Wildlife in water as dead fish had travelled outside our Pathankot office jurisdiction. But Sugar unit was in our jurisdiction. So our challan focus remained on on injurious substance released by unit,” said Rajesh Mahajan, wildlife officer at Pathankot. Court will hear the matter on May 21.

Two Dolphins sighted at Harike 

Meanwhile, Saturday brought some good news for the wildlife officials who sighted two dolphins near Harike Wetland on Saturday, for the first time since the spillage. "We are happy we have seen two Dolphins. Our survey will continue tomorrow. We hope to see more of them," said an official. Meanwhile, fresh water has reached Beas, but it will take some more days to completely flush out polluted substances from the Harike wetland, said an official.

