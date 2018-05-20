Molasses spillage into Beas: Dead fish found in Sirhind feeder, Rajasthan canal

Days after the spillage of molasses from a Gurdaspur sugar mill into the Beas river, dead fish were found in its tributaries of Sirhind Feeder and Rajasthan canal flowing towards Ferozepur and Faridkot, both of which originate from Harrike Pattan, the confluence of Sutlej and Beas rivers. Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, who runs an NGO named Bhai Ghaniya Cancer Roko Sewa Society in Faridkot, said dead fish were spotted at Talwando road in Sirhind feeder and Rajasthan canal crossing from Faridkot.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira Saturday visited Ludhiana and village Balipur from where industrial and sewer waste flow into Sutlej river. Khaira, who was accompanied by Jagraon MLA Sarabjeet Kaur Manuke, said, “We fear many species may go extinct due toxic water being released by industrial units in rivers.”

While Gurmeet Singh, SDO (PPCB) in Faridkot, expressed ignorance about dead fish in canals, Harlabh Singh Chahal, Superintending Engineer (canals) in Ferozepur division, said, “The water mixed with molasses from Gurdaspur brought along dead fish spotted in Faridkot and in Sirhind feeder and Rajasthan canal. However, 2000 cusecs of additional water had been released and now clean water is coming. Earlier, the water here was brownish as it came from Harrike Pattan.”

