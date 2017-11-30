Moin Qureshi money laundering case: Meat exporter seeks bail

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi was arrested on August 25 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the police alleged he was “not cooperating in the probe”. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Meat exporter Moin Qureshi was arrested on August 25 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the police alleged he was “not cooperating in the probe”. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, arrested on August 25 in a money laundering case here, today moved a special court for bail, contending that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

He told special judge Arun Bharadwaj that the probe in the case was already complete and he was not required further by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the matter.

The court, which has put up the matter for December 4 for recording arguments of the probe agency on the application, was also told by the accused that there was no likelihood that he would influence the witnesses.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED, had earlier claimed in the court that “the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees….”

The agency had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested here on August 25 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the police alleged he was “not cooperating in the probe”.

