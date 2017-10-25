Moin Qureshi extorted Rs 5.75 crore from businessman: ED

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Moin Qureshi and claimed that the meat exporter “extorted” Rs 5.75 crore from a businessman in lieu of providing him help in a CBI case with the help of a serving director of the central probe agency.

In its chargesheet filed on Monday before the special court in New Delhi, the ED said, “Moin Qureshi has extorted Rs 5.75 crore from a businessman under the promise of providing help in his family case with the CBI through the then director.”

“One more businessman had to pay Rs 1.75 crore to Qureshi in lieu of the promise to help in a CBI case,” the ED said, making an apparent reference to former CBI director A P Singh.

Besides Qureshi and others, Singh has also been booked by the agency under various criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency, in its statement, said that Qureshi had been “regularly sending gifts to various government servants holding important and sensitive positions who obtained the illegal gratification or pecuniary advantage either themselves or through their kith and kin”.

It said, “BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) messages (were) exchanged between Qureshi and the accused persons involved in other criminal cases and also the persons who wanted to seek undue favours from the other investigating agencies of the government by getting them off the hook…. In this way, he also obtained huge amounts of money for providing influence.”

The money was received in the name of government servants/political persons holding public office, and they either got the money for themselves or through their kin, according to the chargesheet. “In support of this, two public witnesses came forward and gave their statements that they had paid around Rs 7.5 crore to Qureshi to help them in getting relief from the investigating agency, CBI,” the ED said.

Similarly, it said, a Mumbai-based businessman, an accused in the 2010 loan-for-bribery scam probed by CBI, was also seeking favours from the agency through Qureshi and his contacts.

The ED said its probe showed that Qureshi, through his company, India Premier Services Pvt Ltd (IPSPL), applied for concessionaire agreement from the airport operating company Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) for running lounge services at Terminal-3 of Delhi airport, but this was scuttled due to the “reservation of intelligence agencies”.

Express Investigation

