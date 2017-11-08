Got threats from gangster Neeraj Bawana in Tihar jail: Moin Qureshi

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra New Delhi) Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra New Delhi)

CONTROVERSIAL MEAT exporter Moin Qureshi, arrested in a money laundering case, on Tuesday claimed in a Delhi court that he was getting threats from gangster Neeraj Bawana who is also lodged in Tihar jail.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj sought a response from the jail authorities by November 10 after Qureshi moved an application.

“I have been shifted from general ward to high-risk ward where dreaded criminals, including those accused of rape and terrorism, are lodged… I received threat from Bawana through his associate who is also lodged in the same jail,” Qureshi told the court. He said his family members have also received threats.

Qureshi was recently chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The agency has alleged that he had extorted money from two businessmen, Pradeep Koneru and Satish Sana, by using the names of former CBI directors and promising to help them in CBI cases against them.

