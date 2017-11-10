Moin Qureshi claims threat, Tihar jail authorities asked to reply by November 20

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra) Meat exporter Moin Qureshi (Express File Photo: Amit Mehra)

A special court on Friday gave 10 days to Tihar jail authorities to respond to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi’s claim that he was getting threats from alleged gangster Neeraj Bawana. Qureshi and Bawana are lodged in the high-risk ward of the prison. Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj had on Tuesday sought response from the jail authorities by November 10 after Qureshi moved an application in this regard.

On Friday, after the jail authorities sought more time, Bhardwaj directed them to respond by November 20. “I have been shifted from the general ward to the high-risk ward where dreaded criminal, including those accused of rape and terrorism, are lodged…where I received threat from Bawana through his associate who is also in the same jail,” Qureshi had told the court. He had alleged that his family members had also received threats.

Qureshi was recently chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. It is alleged that he had extorted Rs 7.5 crore from two businessmen, Pradeep Koneru and Satish Sana, using the names of former CBI directors and promising to help them in CBI cases against them.

The ED had alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators. The meat exporter is also being probed by the Income-Tax department for alleged tax evasion. Bawana, on the other hand, has been chargesheeted in various cases, including offences punishable under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App