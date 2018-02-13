Mohan Bhagwat’s Army remark: Didn’t compare soldiers with swayamsevaks, says RSS

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remarked that his organisation has the capability to raise a force to fight for the country within three days, if needed, and that the Army will take six to seven months for the same, the RSS on Monday claimed that Bhagwat’s speech was being misrepresented.

The RSS said Bhagwat had made a “comparison between the general society and swayamsevaks”, and not with soldiers.

Defending Bhagat, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the RSS chief had “only said it takes 6-7 months for a person to be a trained soldier”, and if Constitution permits, RSS cadres have “ability to contribute”. He also assailed the Congress.

In a statement, RSS’s all-India prachar pramukh (communication chief) Manmohan Vaidya today said, “Bhagwat-ji had said that if (the) situation arises and the Constitution permits, Indian Army will take six months to prepare the society, whereas Sangh swayamsevaks can be trained in three days, as swayamsevaks practice discipline regularly. This was in no way a comparison between the Indian Army and the Sangh swayamsevaks but a comparison between the general society and swayamsevaks. Both are to be trained by the Indian Army.”

Rijiju tweeted, “Indian Army is our pride. In emergency situation (not Congress emergency) every Indian must volunteer to stand with Defence Forces. Bhagwat ji only said it takes 6-7 months for a person to be a trained soldier & if Constitution permits RSS cadres has the ability to contribute.”

Referring to the Congress, Rijiju tweeted, “Who had asked for proof of surgical strike from Indian Army?…Congress tried to dilute Army in 2004 on religious lines by head counting but Army firmly stood the ground.”

In Bihar, where Bhagwat made the remark while addressing RSS volunteers in Muzaffarpur, a Sangh functionary said, “The statement should not be quoted out of context. He wanted to convey that RSS is a strong organisation and is ready to play its part in nation-building.”

On Sunday, Bhagwat said, “Hamara military sanghathan nahi hai. Military jaisi discipline hamari hai. Aur agar desh ko zaroorat padey aur desh ka samvidhan kanoon kahe to sena taiyar karne ko 6-7 mahina lag jayega. Sangh ke swayamsevakon ko lenge 3 din mein taiyar ho jayega. Yeh hamari kshamta hai… (Ours is not a military organisation but we have discipline like military. In case the country requires and the Constitution asks, then it could take 6-7 months to raise an Army. If swayamsevaks are taken, it (army) will be ready in only three days. This is our capability…)”

Bhagwat will tour Varanasi for a week from February 15. He is scheduled to address swayamsevaks in Agra on February 24, and in Meerut on February 25. —Inputs from ENS, Patna

