‘Selfless duty is bedrock of RSS’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the organisation’s strength lay in selfless duty towards the nation and not on self-aggrandisement or fear. He stressed on discipline as the foundation of the RSS. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was scheduled to be present for Sunday’s address did not turn up. He is now expected to be share stage with the RSS leadership at a public meet on Tuesday.

“Gathering a crowd is not the same as organising society. A crowd can be collected by the wave of a lathi by one who scares them into falling in line and going on a particular path. Sometime people go in a particular direction because of compulsions as well. But this kind of gathering is not the same as organisation,” he said at the Sangh Samagan hosted in the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University premises. This was the fourth day of his week-long Varanasi tour.

“Hum jaante hain sangathan ke vishay mein teen anivarya baatein hain. Logon ka jama hone ka karan swarth nahin, bhay nahin, majboori nahin. Kisi vyakti ko lage ki mai sabse adhik bheed ikatthi kar sakta hun aur isiliye bheed ikathhi karta hai, aise kisi ke ahankar ke tripti ke liye bhi nahi aur shakti pradarshan ke liye bhi nahi. (I know that there are three things integral to social organisation – it cannot forced, or done by instilling fear or compulsion on people or with selfish motives. It should also not be a deed done to assuage one’s pride by he who calls people to collect only because he holds the strength to so so. Neither should it be for a show of strength),” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also advocated “unity in diversity” and that the RSS must accept and lead all, even detractors, towards the principles of sanatan dharm, the core philosophy of Hinduism.

“There is unity in diversity, there is one truth in all forms of life and being. The differences we see are illusions, the truth is we are all one. Even science says this nowadays. That is why our national has preserved so many forms of cultures, castes, communities and cusines.and so we must not browbeat others into following our ethos and beliefs. We do not have to change people through the threat of the sword.We are an ancient religion, we must behave like an older brother. We must show others the way by propounding and living our ideals of unity in diversity and selfless service. That is why Indians abroad are considered good human beings,” Bhagwat said.

