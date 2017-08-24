Mohan Bhagwat pays tributes to ex-Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief Chati

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday paid rich tributes to Ushtai Chati, former head of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti who passed away last week. “Ushtai Chati was dedication personified. She was an embodiment of love and simplicity,” he said. Bhagwat was speaking at a programme organised by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti to pay tributes to Chati at Ahilya Mandir at Nagpur. The Rashtra Sevika Samiti is an all-woman nationalist organisation established in 1936. Chati made huge contribution in nation building as a `sevika’ (volunteer) first and later as `sanchalika’ (chief) of the Samiti, Bhagwat said.

Her life was an inspiration for others, the RSS chief said.

