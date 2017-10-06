Mohan Bhagwat on Vedas: India can give world roots to go forward

Mohan Bhagwat at the event organised by Ashok Singhal Foundation in Delhi. (Express Photo) Mohan Bhagwat at the event organised by Ashok Singhal Foundation in Delhi. (Express Photo)

Whatever India can teach the world today has its roots in India’s Vedic past, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event in Delhi on Thursday.

He said India used to be a global leader in economics and martial power and all this was because of its Vedic roots.

Bhagwat was speaking at an event organised by the Ashok Singhal Foundation, established by the former Vishwa Hindu Parishad head’s family. The foundation awarded top students, teachers and schools of Vedic literature from across the country.

Science and metaphysics should not remain independent, Bhagwat said. Where scientific development has “stalled” today, the scientists are researching the Vedas to get a new perspective.

He said many experts of atomic physics have claimed that they were inspired by the Vedas and by Gita to conduct their research.

Emphasising the importance of Vedic knowledge, Bhagwat said: “What does India have to give to the world? Whatever it has” goes back to its roots and Vedic knowledge. “We have to use our roots to go forward, and people are now understanding this,” he said.

