Mohan Bhagwat insists RSS not ‘working against anyone’ but only for empowerment of Hindu community

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday insisted that his organisation is not “working against anyone” but only “working to unite the Hindu community and for its empowerment”, news agency ANI reported. Bhagwat was speaking at an RSS programme in Kolkata. His comments came in the backdrop of high-octane tension between the Bharatiya Janata Party and West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress.

Earlier on Friday, the Calcutta High Court gave its nod to RSS to hold a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground. A day before, Kolkata Police had refused to give permission to the right-wing body to hold the rally. The RSS had on Wednesday said it would appeal against the police’s decision in the high court. The court had said that adequate police deployment should be made at the venue besides laying out other conditions.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been vocal in her criticism of the demonetisation drive and accused the Narendra Modi-led government of targeting her as well as her party members.

