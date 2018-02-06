Mohan Bhagwat begins 10-day Bihar trip, RJD says BJP sidelining Nitish

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday embarked on a 10-day Bihar trip to meet workers from RSS. He would later hold meetings in Patna. Asked about RSS’s increased activities in Bihar, an RSS functionary said, “Our programmes are decided well in advance.” RJD vice-president Shivanand Tewary, however, said: “It is there for everyone to decipher aggressive posturing of RSS and BJP. There is a definite change in tone and tenor of Bihar BJP leaders. Nitish is being marginalised by BJP.”

