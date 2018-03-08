Mohammed Shami’s wife lodges police complaint against him, family

Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan. Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan.

A day after accusing him of having extra marital affairs and physical torture, cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife on Thursday lodged a police complaint against him and his family members. In the complaint filed at a Kolkata police station, Hasin Jahan, wife of Shami, has alleged that the cricketer’s family members tried to kill her and had been torturing her for more than two years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jahan had put out screenshots of alleged conversations that Shami supposedly had with women, on her Facebook page. Jahan had also shared some photos of the bowler as “evidence” to support her allegations.

After the wife’s allegations, the BCCI withheld Shami’s contract as a ‘safeguard measure’. The fast bowler is a regular in the Indian test and limited-overs teams.

Sources said the Supreme Court-appointed CoA which announced new contracts and compensation packages on behalf of the BCCI for 26 Indian team players Wednesday, will verify facts before taking a call on Shami’s new contract.

