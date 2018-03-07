Md Shami has extramarital affairs, his family tried to kill me, says wife; pacer denies allegations

Shami, who is currently in Dharamshala playing the Deodhar Trophy, has rubbished the allegations. Shami, who is currently in Dharamshala playing the Deodhar Trophy, has rubbished the allegations.

Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has accused her husband of assault and extramarital affairs. Jahan has put out screenshots of the alleged conversations that Shami had with women on her Facebook page. She has also shared some photos of the bowler as “evidence” to support her allegations.

The woman has also alleged that Shami’s family members tried to kill her and had been torturing her for more than two years.

Shami, who is currently in Dharamshala playing the Deodhar Trophy, has rubbished the allegations. “Whatever is being said about my personal life is completely false. It’s definitely a part of a big conspiracy against me. This is just an attempt to defame me,” he said on Twitter.

Sources said Jahan is planning to take legal action against Shami and his family members.

Hasin Jahan’s advocate Zakir Hussain confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook profile but refused to divulge more details. “Yes, it was Hasin Jahan’s Facebook profile. I am in court right now and can’t talk more on this,” said Hussain.

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, said they have not received any formal complaint from Hasin Jahan or any of her representatives against the fast pace bowler.

I’ve done everything he wanted me to do. He has tortured me & hasn’t treated me like his wife. He’s a big flirt. I’m not going to divorce him till my last breath. I’ve all the evidences & will soon drag him to the court: Hasina Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/2fwydaKRfC — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

“We haven’t received any complaint yet,” DC (Jadavpur) Santosh Nimbalkar told The Indian Express.

Shami was in news last year in July over his alleged fight with a group of youngsters over parking space outside his house in South Kolkata’s Katjunagar area in Jadavpur.

