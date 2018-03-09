Mohammed Shami, four others booked after wife lodges complaint in Kolkata

Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan. Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan.

An FIR was on Friday registered against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and four other members of his family on the basis of a complaint filed by the bowler’s wife Hasin Jahan, who made claims of adultery, torture and threats of being killed, reports ANI.

Hasin Jahan had on Thursday lodged a police complaint against him and his family members at a Kolkata police station. She had earlier posted screenshots of alleged conversations between Shami and multiple women. Jahan had also shared some photos of the bowler as “evidence” to support her allegations.

The Indian cricketer has been booked under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Causing hurt), 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Meanwhile, Shami has defended himself saying, “All these accusations made against me are baseless. They have no meaning. She said that this has been happening for five years, the fact is that we have been married just for four years.”

“If this (the abuse) has been happening since five years then why did it come out now. Why did it take five years for it to come out. According to me, this is a well thought out conspiracy against me. I want to remain just as normal as you’ve always seen me. On Holi and every other festival, I’ve been with my family. Spent time with my daughter and wife. Even after my wife was trolled so much in the past I stood by her. And I would like to stand by her today as well,” he told news agency ANI.

