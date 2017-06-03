Mohammed Shahabuddin says no to lie detector test

RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Source: ANI) RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Source: ANI)

RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin, accused in the murder case of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, has refused to undergo a lie detector test and is not cooperating in the probe, the CBI said on Friday. Shahabuddin, a four-time former MP from Bihar’s Siwan constituency, was “lying and concealing” facts related to the case, the CBI added.

The agency will inform the special court in Muzaffarpur about the development. Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of a Hindi daily, was shot dead allegedly by Shahabuddin’s henchmen in May last year. Shahabuddin was in jail in connection with other criminal cases when the incident happened. He was later shifted to Tihar jail.

