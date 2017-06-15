Mohammed Shafi Armar, Karnataka-born ISIS operative, declared global terrorist by US

According to Indian intelligence agencies, Shafi had recruited at least 30 men for the ISIS. According to Indian intelligence agencies, Shafi had recruited at least 30 men for the ISIS.

Karnataka-born ISIS operative Mohammed Shafi Armar was on Thursday declared global terrorist by US Treasury Department. Shafi Armar, a native of Bhatkal in Karnataka, had initially joined banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen and later started helping ISIS establish the outfit in India.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, Shafi had recruited at least 30 men for the ISIS. He became the head recruiter of ISIS after his brother Sultan Armar, who was heading the outfit’s India base died in March 2015.

