Labourer hacked to death: Victim’s kin want case shifted out of Rajasthan

Afrazul’s brother, Room Khan, at his grave in Saiyadpur. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Afrazul’s brother, Room Khan, at his grave in Saiyadpur. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

The family of Mohammed Afrazul, the labourer from West Bengal who was murdered in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, wants his case to be shifted out of the state as they fear they may be harmed if they travel there.

With the help of the legal cell of the Trinamool Congress, Afrazul’s wife Gul Bahar Bibi will file a plea in the Calcutta High Court or Supreme Court, seeking transfer of the case. On Sunday, members of Trinamool’s legal cell visited Afrazul’s house in Malda on the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and held discussions with the family.

“We are here on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee. Family members of Afrazul fear that their lives will be in danger if they go to Rajasthan. They do not want the case to continue in Rajasthan. We have held discussions with the family members. We will help them file an appeal in Calcutta High Court over the issue. If needed, we will also help them file a plea in the Supreme Court,” said Asit Basu, Trinamool Congress core committee member and former chairman of the West Bengal Bar Council.

“We will also lodge a complaint with the West Bengal Human Rights Commission,” Basu said.

Family members said that while they feared visiting Rajasthan, they were also not financially capable of filing a case in Calcutta High Court or the Supreme Court. “We are all scared that we may face attacks if we visit Rajasthan. We will be happy if the case is shifted. However we have no means of bearing the cost of legal expenses,” said Md Room Khan, one of Afrazul’s brothers. “Who knows, if they try and kill us too?” Room said.

Room and his elder brother Md Tafazzul Hussain Khan, who worked as labourers in Rajasthan too, have returned home out of fear.

Various Muslim organisations on Sunday took out rallies in Saiyadpur. Congress leaders too visited the family members of Afrazul.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App