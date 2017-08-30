Top Stories: Rs 15.28 lakh cr of demonetised Rs 15.44 lakh cr back in system, Patna HC upholds life sentence of Shahabuddin

Reserve Bank of India data says old notes worth Rs 15.44 lakh crore were there in the market, out of which 15.28 lakh crore have been received by the bank. Reserve Bank of India data says old notes worth Rs 15.44 lakh crore were there in the market, out of which 15.28 lakh crore have been received by the bank.

RBI: Rs 15.28 lakh cr of demonetised Rs 15.44 lakh cr back to system

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday confirmed that 8.9 crore old Rs 1,000 notes out of 632.6 crore have not been returned post the note ban last November. This means all but 1.4 per cent of the old Rs 1,000 notes have come back into the banking system. As per the data released by the RBI, old notes worth Rs 15.44 lakh crore were there in the market, out of which 15.28 lakh crore have been received by the bank. The government had announced demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 note on November 8, 2016 to flush out black money from the market. The government replaced old Rs 500 notes with new ones, but no replacement for Rs 1000 notes has been made. Instead, a new Rs 2,000 note was introduced post note ban. Besides, new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes, the RBI has also printed new Rs 200 notes.

Siwan acid attack case: Patna High Court upholds life sentence of Mohammad Shahabuddin

The Patna High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of Mohammad Shahabuddin, strongman from Siwan and former MP from RJD, challenging his conviction and sentence by a special court in Siwan in the double murder case of 2004. Shahabuddin and three others were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case in the year 2015. Chandrashekhar Prasad also known as Chanda Babu, father of the two victims, Satish Raj and Girish Raj, welcomed the decision, while saying that this was a case where the convicts should be awarded a death sentence. Counsel for Shahabuddin, Zeyaul Hoda, could not be contacted despite repeated efforts. However, he told media persons that the MP would seek reprieve from the Supreme Court.

Aadhaar deadline extended till December 31: Centre tells SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will resume hearing the Aadhaar case in the first week of November, after Attorney General K K Venugopal informed the apex court that the Centre will extend the deadline to furnish Aadhaar details to avail benefits of various social welfare schemes till December 31. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said there was no urgency to hear the matter after the AG told the bench that the Centre will extend the September 30th deadline.

Bangladesh seal historic first Test win against Australia; Shakib Al Hasan picks ten wickets

Shakib Al Hasan picked up a fifer each in both innings of the first Test against Australia to take Bangladesh to a remarkable 20 runs win in Mirpur. The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two match series. Bangladesh got the improbable job done on the fourth day of the first Test as Shakib made the most of turn and variable bounce in the surface to apply pressure on the Australians. The defeat would be doubly disappointing for the visitors as they looked to be in commanding position after the first hour’s play with Steve Smith and David Warner carrying the Australian hopes along. Warner brought up his 19th Test ton and it looked like Australia were headed towards overturning their poor recent record in the sub-continent but all that changed in the hour before and after lunch.

Sharjeel Khan banned for five years by PCB for spot-fixing

Sharjeel Khan has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years with 2.5 years of it to be counted as suspended sentence after being found guilty of spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year. The Pakistan player was facing five charges of breaches of PCB’s anti-corruption code and was found guilty on all five. Reports in the local media suggest that the player would appeal against the decision. The player can return after serving out a 30 month ban but will have to satisfy several prerequisites, as set out by the PCB. Sharjeel’s ban will take effect from when he was first suspended, on February 10, 2017. The 28-year-old batsman represented Islamabad United in the PSL and was immediately sent home from the UAE after being found of spot-fixing. He was then suspended along with team-mate Khalid Latif.

PHOTO | Karan Johar goes down memory lane, shares photo with ‘lifetime bonds’ Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Julie 2 teaser: Raai Laxmi is ‘bold, beautiful and blessed’ in her first Bollywood film. Watch video

Remember the lissome lass Neha Dhupia going topless in 2004 film Julie? The film did averagely business at the box office but Neha received appreciation for her role of a bold and beautiful sex worker. But after the actor refused to star in the sequel of the movie, south star Raai Laxmi bagged the role. And after watching the teaser of Julie 2, we are not even complaining. Raai has got into the skin of the character so well that you might just end up asking for more. Though her face is barely revealed in the 47 seconds long teaser trailer, the actor has managed to tease the viewers in her sultry avatar.

VIDEO: Even Kailash Kher seems to approve of this Pakistani guy singing ‘Teri Deewani’

From Teri Deewani to Allah Ke Bande, pop-rock and Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher has created a cult following by regularly hitting those sky-high notes with such emotion, and the Indian folk music touch that most of his songs have. Over the years, no one has been able to match his scale or mimic the raw emotion of his songs. However, an engineering student from Balochistan seems to have accomplished just that. Shoaib Ahmed Bugti, from Panjgur, a district in the west Balochistan province of Pakistan, crooned Kher’s Teri Deewani and the 2-minute 20-second clip will leave you stunned. Matching his intensity and soul, he makes an attempt to sing it just like the original score and pulls it off quite well.

