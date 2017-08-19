PDP worker shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag

A critically injured Parray was taken to Anantnag hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer added as reported by IANS. A critically injured Parray was taken to Anantnag hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer added as reported by IANS.

Suspected militants shot dead a PDP worker on Saturday near his residence in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, as reported by PTI. Mohammad Ishaq Parray, a worker of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at by the militants outside his house at Dialgam, police said. A critically injured Parray was taken to Anantnag hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer added as reported by IANS.

Earlier this year three PDP members were shot, out of which only one survived. PDP district president Abdul Gani Dar, 64, was killed on April 25 when three unidentified militants intercepted his vehicle and shot him dead in Pulwama. The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two people, including a lawyer, for their alleged involvement in the killing of Dar. Pulwama SP Rayees Ahmad Bhat said that one of the men, Aslam Malik, is the owner of the vehicle militants had allegedly used. Sources said that suspected militants had earlier barged into Dar’s house twice and threatened his family. Dar had quit the Congress to join the PDP ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.

Another PDP worker was allegedly shot by militants in Srinagar’s Barzulla district on May 24. The ruling party worker Abdul Qayoom was shot at least three times from close range outside his home, a police official said.

On April 16, PDP worker Bashir Ahmad Dar was killed by militants after they barged into his house in Rajpora area of Pulwama district.

