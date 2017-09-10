Mohali: Woman files police complaint against real estate firm owner for ‘sexually harassing’ her

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A woman have lodged a complaint with the Zirakpur police against an owner of a real estate firm for allegedly sexually harassing her on the pretext of providing her a job in the firm. Police said that they are trying to verify the complaint. No case has been registered yet. The woman in her complaint stated that she went there seeking for a job in Green Real Estate agency located at Dhakoli.

She stated that the owner of the agency Manish Kumar took her interview and promised that her a job. The complainant alleged that Kumar asked her to accompany him while he was going to meet a friend. But when they reached Zirakpur to meet the man, Kumar allegedly sexually harassed her.

Denying the allegations, Kumar said that the woman was trying to malign his image by levelling false allegations against him. A police official of Zirakpur police station said that they called the woman several times but she did not respond. He added that they called Kumar to police station on Saturday to verify the allegations made by the woman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App