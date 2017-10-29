Mohali twin murders: Police recover LED screen stolen from K J Singh’s house

Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence on Saturday (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence on Saturday (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

THREE DAYS after the arrest of Gaurav Kumar, alleged murderer of senior journalist K J Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur, the police recovered the Panasonic LED screen from Sector 48 on Saturday. Gaurav had sold the LED screen for Rs 1,500 to a shopkeeper. With the recovery of the LED screen, now the police have recovered all the items stolen from K J’s house. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mataur Station House Officer Jarnail Singh said that during interrogation, Gaurav told them that he had sold the LED in Sector 48, 10 days after committing the murder. Jarnail Singh added that the shopkeeper who deals in second-hand sale and purchase of electronic items had told the police that Gaurav came to his shop and said that the LED screen was not working and he wanted to sell it.

“The shopkeeper then gave him Rs 1,500 and kept the LED. We also traced the man who made the fake number plate which Gaurav used on K J’s Ford Ikon car. We do not want to disclose names of both these persons as we are going to make them as prosecution witnesses,” he said. The police had already shown the recovery of K J’s watch, an Airtel set-top box, an LCD screen, a tele flash, three ATM cards and a knife used by Gaurav to murder the mother-son duo. Jarnail Singh said that on the first day of the remand, they had also taken Gaurav to K J’s house on Saturday and recreated the crime scene there. “He told us how he entered the house by scaling the wall and how he murdered K J and his mother. He also told us that when he murdered K J, he heard K J’s mother saying Karan twice. On this, he entered her room and murdered her too so that she could not raise the alarm,” Jarnail Singh said.

Sources in the police said that during the interrogation, Gaurav told the police that when he and K J had an argument, one of K J’s neighbours intervened and separated them. Then K J said that he lived alone in the house so it was his duty to check if he felt anything suspicious. The family members of Gaurav have not reached Mohali yet. When contacted, Gaurav’s elder brother Rajeev told Chandigarh Newsline that they would reach the city shortly as they were coming by road from their native place at Pipala village in Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh.

