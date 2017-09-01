Mohali SSP suspends Mataur SHO for indiscipline

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal suspended Inspector Gurmeet Singh Sohal for leaving his police station without any valid reason and creating indiscipline in the police force. Sohal was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mataur police station. Chahal said: “Sohal first left the duty at his police station without informing any senior officer and levelled baseless allegations against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (City 1).”

Chahal, when asked that the officer also levelled allegations against him for interfering in his work, said neither he nor any other officer interfered in his work. “Sohal was creating nuisance on baseless allegations. He approached me against the DSP, I assured him of conducting an inquiry. He then left the police station without informing any senior official and when he was contacted by my office, he replied that he had gone on leave for personal reasons,” Chahal said. Sources in the police said the matter was also brought under the notice of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh by the senior officials who had asked the SSP to take strict action against the officer.

Sohal’s phone was switched off when we tried to contact him. Sohal alleged that the SSP and the DSP were stopping him to register a case against an influential person who belonged to SAD after a woman lodged a complaint against him of sexual abuse. When asked about the issue, the SSP said the woman was in a live-in relation for the past three years with the man and she is married to some other man. The SSP added that both the parties reached a compromise so there was no question of registering a case against anyone.

