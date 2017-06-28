Mohali: Property tax, smart dustbins dominate stormy meet; Sohana residents ‘step in’

At municipal corporation Bhavan Tuesday. Hardik Abrol At municipal corporation Bhavan Tuesday. Hardik Abrol

THE MOHALI Municipal Corporation meeting Tuesday witnessed heated discussions on the property tax issue and installation of smart dustbins. Even as SAD-BJP took on MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu over the property tax issue, the Congress did not waste a chance to take a dig at Mayor Kulwant Singh on his pet project — installing smart dustbins. They demanded that the bins be set up only after studying the impact in other cities where the project has already begun.

Before the meet started, a group of residents of Sohana village entered the hall where councillors, Mayor and the MLA were present and urged them not to acquire land of the village. SAD and Congress also targeted each other over the issue.

Some SAD councillors alleged that the residents were “invited” to the meet by by MLA Sidhu while the Congress claimed that SAD were “playing politics over the issue.”

After a high-voltage discussion on the entry of Sohana village residents, SAD councillors took up the the issue of property tax. SAD councillors, Paramjeet Singh Kahlon, Harmanpreet Singh Prince and Gurmukh Singh Sohal asked MLA Sidhu about the abolition of the tax. The councillors said Sidhu had promised the people that he would raise the issue in the Assembly. SAD demanded that Sidhu inform the house that what efforts he had made to get the tax abolished.

In reply, Sidhu said he raised the issue in the Assembly but the house was adjourned soon after. Sidhu also said he also took up the matter with Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who assured him of that the matter would be looked into.

Later, the Congress took on Mayor Kulwant Singh when the matter of installing the smart dustbins was raised. Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said the project was good but it was “costly” and the MC should do a thorough study before initiating it. Balbir Singh Sidhu also raised objections and said that the Mayor should discuss the project with him and other councillors and demanded that the Mayor should give a presentation in the House about the project.

The Mayor asked the representatives of a private company that was asked to prepare the project to give a detailed representation in the house but after the presentation the Congress councillors said that they were not satisfied with the project and before starting the project, the MC should study its feasibility. The agenda was kept pending.

The issue of paid parking was also taken up in the meeting. The agenda was also kept pending as the House failed to reach a consensus.

