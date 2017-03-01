One arrested in Wembley Housing Society fraud case

THE LOCAL police have arrested one of the accused involved in Rs 12-crore fraud of Wembley Cooperative Housing Building Society in Sector 91. On Tuesday, a local court sent the accused, identified as Kunwar Deep Singh, to two-day police remand.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the Sohana Station House Officer, Inspector Pawan Kumar, said that they arrested Kunwar Deep late on Monday evening. He added that the accused had been on the run since the case was registered against him in 2014. The SHO added that the accused was one of the members of the housing society which was to come up in Sector 91 and was floated by Punjab irrigation department executive engineer Jaswinder Singh along with his son Savdeep Singh, president of the society, Victor Singh, secretary of the society, and Sukhdev Singh, manager of the society. All the four were booked in October 2014.

Later, Ravinder Kaur, wife of Victor Singh, Balkar Singh, Kunwar Deep, Ramla Goyal and Bhupinder Singh, members of Transway Infrastructure Private Limited — the company which was awarded the contract for the housing society — were also named in the FIR. In January 2015, the Mohali district courts issued arrest warrants against all the accused.

The accused were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Sohana police station.

As per the FIR, the society’s management committee allegedly committed a fraud of Rs 12 crore through incomplete audit, misappropriation of funds of allottees, showing the loss of unnecessary amount, illegal tampering with the society records and violation of bylaws.

Balkar Singh was arrested in June 2016. The main accused, including Jaswinder Singh, Savdeep Singh, Victor Singh

and Sukhdev Singh, are still on the run.