Mohali murder: Killed husband as he used to harass me for money, woman tells court

Ekam Singh Dhillon and Seerat Dhillon. (Source: Jasbir Malhi/Express) Ekam Singh Dhillon and Seerat Dhillon. (Source: Jasbir Malhi/Express)

Seerat Dhillon, the prime accused in Ekam Singh’s murder case, on Monday confessed to the police that she shot her husband dead.

In her preliminary interrogation after her arrest on Sunday evening, Seerat had told the police that she fired at him in a fit of rage late at Saturday night. At that time, her brother Vinay Pratap and his friend Jagat Singh, too, were present there.

A local court on Monday sent her to police custody for two days for further interrogation.

The police on Monday added Jagat Singh’s name in the FIR as a conspirator. He hails from Bathinda. Both Vinay Pratap and Jagat Singh are at large. Seerat’s mother Jaswinder Kaur, also an accused in the FIR, too, is absconding.

“She had narrated us the circumstances in which Ekam was murdered. She told us that Ekam and Vinay did not get along well. On Saturday night, Vinay and Jagat had come to see her at her home. Ekam reached late and started arguing with them. A scuffle broke out between Ekam and Seerat. She alleged that Ekam pulled his mauser from the almirah and pointed toward her and threatened to kill her and Vinay,” said SP (city) Parminder Singh Bhandal. “She added that Ekam used to doubt her character, which was one of the reasons for frequent quarrels between them. Ekam had barred Vinay’s entry into his house. So, Ekam got infuriated on seeing Vinay there. She told us that she snatched the mauser from Ekam’s hands and pulled the trigger.”

SP Bhandal added that all three, Vinay Pratap, Seerat and Jagat Singh, then washed the blood and packed Ekam’s body in the suitcase. But Seerat could not spot the BMW car’s keys and, therefore, they postponed their plan to dispose of Ekam’s body till morning. When Seerat’s landlord went out of home for his morning walk, she dragged the suitcase downstairs alone. This was the time when the autorickshaw driver spotted her and while helping her put the suitcase in the car got bloodstains on his hands. Later, he informed the police.”

“Ekam’s 11-year-old son Gurniwas also told us that a quarrel broke out between Ekam, Seerat and Vinay. Gurniwas added that he went to another room with his sister Humaira. It was then that they heard a cracker-like sound, but they both got terrified and did not come out of the room. Then they fell asleep,” Bhandal told Chandigarh Newsline.

On Monday, Seerat was produced in the court. When Chief Judicial Magistrate Parul asked Seerat why she did it, Seerat said that she killed Ekam because he used to harass her for money. When the CJM asked Seerat to name all those who were involved with her in the crime, Seerat named her brother Vinay Pratap and his friend Jagat Singh.

Seerat also told the court that the mauser with which Ekam was shot dead belonged to him and it was an unlicensed weapon.

The investigating officer of the case apprised the court that the other accused in the case, Vinay Pratap and Jagat Singh, were absconding and they needed Seerat’s custody to trace them. The IO told the court that they had sent teams to various places in Punjab and neighbouring states to nab the accused. He added that teams were also sent to Abul Khurana, the native village of Seerat’s family in Malout tehsil of Muktsar district in Punjab.

The court directed the IO to conduct a fair investigation into the case and submit the investigation report on the next date of hearing. The autopsy report of Ekam’s body revealed that the bullet had pierced his head that led to his death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now